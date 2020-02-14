First Trust Advisors LP Has $13.01 Million Stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 632,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 587,263 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.34% of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW worth $13,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 124,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the fourth quarter valued at about $530,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 69,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the fourth quarter valued at about $572,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. 50.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Shares of CIM opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $22.50.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $171.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.70 million. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 12.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s payout ratio is currently 85.47%.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

