First Trust Advisors LP Has $13.74 Million Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 109.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,825 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $13,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $7,955,355.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock opened at $208.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $161.05 and a fifty-two week high of $224.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.14.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 40.93%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.17.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

