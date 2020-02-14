First Trust Advisors LP Has $15.34 Million Stake in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,070,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,577 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.95% of Zuora worth $15,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Zuora by 32.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Zuora by 11.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zuora by 58.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Zuora during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Zuora during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. First Analysis assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 45,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $677,379.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 105,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,269.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jason Pressman sold 9,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $142,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,537 shares of company stock valued at $842,766. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.83. Zuora Inc has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $24.65.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.31 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 47.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zuora Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

