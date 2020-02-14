First Trust Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 858,658 Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 858,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,649,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.29% of Cloudflare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NET. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.96.

NYSE:NET opened at $18.07 on Friday. Cloudflare Inc has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $22.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a current ratio of 9.02.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.