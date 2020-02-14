First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Trading Up 0.5%

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT)’s share price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.22 and last traded at $55.20, approximately 85,770 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 60,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.95.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.16 and its 200-day moving average is $53.55.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.