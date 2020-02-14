First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.13 and last traded at $14.06, approximately 1,774 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 6,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.92.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.
About First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY)
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
