First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.13 and last traded at $14.06, approximately 1,774 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 6,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $778,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,448,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

About First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

