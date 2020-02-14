First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) were down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.59 and last traded at $45.73, approximately 29,101 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 74,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.01.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.28.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 32.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 8.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 6.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 313.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 16,289 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

