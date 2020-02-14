FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,639,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,805,041 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 7.34% of FirstEnergy worth $1,926,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FE. Mizuho upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Shares of NYSE:FE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.08. 1,517,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,201,116. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.64 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.60. The company has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.20.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

