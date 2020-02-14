Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Five Below from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Gordon Haskett cut Five Below from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.84.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of FIVE stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.69. 797,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,187. Five Below has a 12-month low of $95.52 and a 12-month high of $148.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.90.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Five Below will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total value of $591,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,098.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellington Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 296.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 507,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,916,000 after acquiring an additional 84,242 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 623,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,667,000 after acquiring an additional 239,224 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.