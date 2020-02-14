Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,237 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,263 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Five9 were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,327,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Five9 by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835 shares during the period.

Get Five9 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,696. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.09. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,558.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 82.03 and a beta of 0.60. Five9 Inc has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $76.55.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 12,600 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $929,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,495.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James B. Doran sold 491 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $31,851.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 236,409 shares of company stock worth $15,981,347. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FIVN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and issued a $71.15 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.81.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.