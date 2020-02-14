Flowchain (FLC) Market Cap Reaches $2.28 Million

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. During the last week, Flowchain has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One Flowchain token can now be bought for approximately $3.30 or 0.00031934 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and $18,780.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00047924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $638.55 or 0.06187526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00061571 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00024849 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00128398 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Flowchain Token Profile

Flowchain is a token. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,073 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin . The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

