FONU2 (OTCMKTS:FONU) Trading 16.7% Higher

FONU2 Inc. (OTCMKTS:FONU)’s share price traded up 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 219,321,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 482% from the average session volume of 37,707,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About FONU2 (OTCMKTS:FONU)

FonU2, Inc operates a film studio, production, and social commerce company. It develops a film production services, as well as offers rental services. FonU2, Inc was formerly known as Cygnus Internet, Inc and changed its name to FonU2, Inc in April 2002. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Rincon, Georgia.

