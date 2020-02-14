Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on F. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.12.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of F stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.09. The stock had a trading volume of 36,123,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,034,344. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 404.70, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

In other Ford Motor news, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $178,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,441.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $541,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of F. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ford Motor by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,491,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $357,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,411 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 9,705,814 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,959 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,391,366 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,166 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,515,551 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 5,313,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.