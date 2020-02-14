Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Raised to C$61.00 at TD Securities

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FTS. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Fortis and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$59.50.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of TSE:FTS traded up C$0.41 on Friday, reaching C$58.37. 581,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,384. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.57. Fortis has a 1-year low of C$46.11 and a 1-year high of C$58.83. The firm has a market cap of $27.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$56.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.72.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.