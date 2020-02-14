Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Mizuho

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $37.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Forty Seven from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Forty Seven from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Forty Seven from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSV traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.44. 267,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,150. Forty Seven has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 3.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.48.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Forty Seven will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Irving Weissman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $1,326,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $153,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,221,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,531,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,963,400 in the last 90 days. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Forty Seven during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Forty Seven by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 152,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forty Seven by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 124,286 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forty Seven by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 499,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Forty Seven by 535.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 54,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

