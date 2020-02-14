Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Purchased by Keystone Financial Planning Inc.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 999.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,283 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,528 shares during the period. Franklin Resources makes up 2.6% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $5,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 729.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BEN. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.18.

In other news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,273.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEN opened at $24.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.29. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $35.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

