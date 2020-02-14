Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,960,598 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 63,258 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Franklin Resources worth $49,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter valued at $58,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BEN traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,992,937. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $35.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average of $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,273.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BEN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.18.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

