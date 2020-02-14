Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Stock Position Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,405,400 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 117,509 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $31,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 151,971 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,729 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 13,632 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 27.4% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 59,334 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 80.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 589.2% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 101,870 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 87,090 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Bank of America upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.77.

In other news, Director John Joseph Stephens bought 45,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $508,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,625.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.11. 850,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,425,436. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.69 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $14.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,000.00%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

