Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Short Interest Up 19.6% in January

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the January 15th total of 99,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 66,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ FULC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.19. The company had a trading volume of 512 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,625. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $22.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.75.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.35). Equities research analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, VP Peter G. Thomson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $86,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,604.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRV GP Iii LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $39,589,000. TRV GP IV LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $15,559,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,706,000 after buying an additional 207,867 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $2,065,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 138,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 63,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

