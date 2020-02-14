FY2020 EPS Estimates for Sealed Air Corp Boosted by KeyCorp (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Sealed Air in a report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.82. KeyCorp has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 135.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $34.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.95. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $47.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 25.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 556.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

