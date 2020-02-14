FY2021 EPS Estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Decreased by William Blair

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $8.55 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.74. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s FY2022 earnings at $9.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.62 EPS.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CRL. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.88.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.46. The stock had a trading volume of 98,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,837. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.99. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a twelve month low of $123.17 and a twelve month high of $175.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 4,500 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total transaction of $766,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,633.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,051 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total transaction of $152,973.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,860.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,660,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $661,344,000 after buying an additional 72,827 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 3rd quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.