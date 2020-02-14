FY2021 EPS Estimates for Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Lifted by Analyst

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) – Analysts at Dougherty & Co upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mimecast in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Dougherty & Co analyst C. Trebnick now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. Dougherty & Co has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.43.

Shares of Mimecast stock traded up $1.88 on Friday, hitting $48.25. 562,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,776. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -438.65, a P/E/G ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.38. Mimecast has a 12-month low of $34.62 and a 12-month high of $54.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $110.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mimecast by 235.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,563,000 after purchasing an additional 233,741 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mimecast by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 25,249 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Mimecast by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 18,622 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 15,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total value of $667,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,232,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $1,745,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,626,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,105,516.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,424,650. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

