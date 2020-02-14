GABELLI GO ANYW/COM to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO)

GABELLI GO ANYW/COM (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

GABELLI GO ANYW/COM has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GGO opened at $15.86 on Friday. GABELLI GO ANYW/COM has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $18.76.

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

