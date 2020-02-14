GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $276.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company. The Company’s operating segment consists of Research and Development and Services. Research and Development segment is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecules. Services segment offers drug discovery products and services. Its products include GLPG0634 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases, GLPG1205/GLPG1690 for treating inflammatory bowel disease, GSK2586184 for the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory diseases and GLPG0974, to prevent free fatty acid-induced activation and migration of neutrophils which are in different clinical trial. Galapagos NV is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GLPG. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $190.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $258.85. 12,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a current ratio of 8.95. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.60. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a twelve month low of $94.75 and a twelve month high of $260.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 4th quarter worth $17,486,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 340.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,081,000 after purchasing an additional 45,143 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 4th quarter worth about $9,510,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 19,384 shares during the last quarter. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

