GAM HLDG LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:GMHLY) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of GAM HLDG LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:GMHLY) were down 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55, approximately 1,595 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 2,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64.

About GAM HLDG LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:GMHLY)

GAM Holding AG is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets.

