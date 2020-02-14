GAM Holding AG Acquires Shares of 42,972 Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,847,743,000 after buying an additional 1,623,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,271,911,000 after buying an additional 699,644 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,876,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $509,073,000 after buying an additional 26,897 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,572,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $435,201,000 after buying an additional 21,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,406,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $407,114,000 after buying an additional 110,770 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. UBS Group began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen set a $180.00 target price on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $180.12 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.96 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The stock has a market cap of $126.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.87 and its 200 day moving average is $172.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

