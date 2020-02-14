GAM Holding AG Has $8.02 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

GAM Holding AG reduced its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 196,971 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,904 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $8,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 60.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PWR opened at $40.80 on Friday. Quanta Services Inc has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

