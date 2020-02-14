GAM Holding AG Increases Position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,827 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $8,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VEEV. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.72.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $168,300.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,772.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total transaction of $65,498.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,255 shares of company stock valued at $4,978,719. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $153.95 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $110.23 and a 52-week high of $176.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.34 and a 200-day moving average of $150.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.36, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

