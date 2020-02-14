GAM Holding AG Lowers Stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

GAM Holding AG lowered its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 447,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,089 shares during the period. Newmont Goldcorp accounts for approximately 0.9% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $19,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $283,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,231.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $153,230.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,310 shares in the company, valued at $932,951.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,320 shares of company stock worth $1,780,262 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $44.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.06. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12 month low of $29.77 and a 12 month high of $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.16.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight Capital began coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.42.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

