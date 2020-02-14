GAM Holding AG Lowers Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

GAM Holding AG reduced its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,164,327 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 732,571 shares during the period. UBS Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of GAM Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $14,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in UBS Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 161,703,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,828,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359,337 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 52,490,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,055 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 43.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,507,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,079 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,145,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,238,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,814,000 after acquiring an additional 138,379 shares in the last quarter. 29.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs acquired 347,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $4,705,467.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 398,770 shares of company stock worth $5,397,768. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $13.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

