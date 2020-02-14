GAM Holding AG Reduces Stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

GAM Holding AG lessened its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,876 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $13,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the third quarter valued at approximately $890,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,823,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,207,000 after buying an additional 114,755 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,026,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 358.8% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 60,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 47,030 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 31.7% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EDU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura boosted their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie boosted their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.87.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $138.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.15. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 52-week low of $73.63 and a 52-week high of $141.60.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $785.21 million during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

