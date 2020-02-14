GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GLOP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised GasLog Partners LP Unit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.21.

GLOP stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,274,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,410. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $23.38. The stock has a market cap of $247.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.98.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($2.86). GasLog Partners LP Unit had a positive return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $96.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.561 dividend. This is a positive change from GasLog Partners LP Unit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 50.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. GasLog Partners LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 4th quarter worth about $1,839,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 60,138.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 203,607 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 203,269 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,374,000 after acquiring an additional 147,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 4th quarter worth about $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners LP Unit Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

