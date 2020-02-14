Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Downgraded by VTB Capital

VTB Capital lowered shares of Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OGZPY. Goldman Sachs Group cut Gazprom PAO (EDR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gazprom PAO (EDR) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Get Gazprom PAO (EDR) alerts:

OTCMKTS:OGZPY opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.49. Gazprom PAO has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Gazprom PAO (EDR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gazprom PAO (EDR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.