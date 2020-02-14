GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GELYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of GELYY stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $36.77. 4,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,560. GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $48.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.18.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

