Gene Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXM) Shares Down 5.8%

Gene Biotherapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:CRXM) was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.16, approximately 401 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15.

About Gene Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXM)

Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group, Inc manages a portfolio of medical technologies in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of Generx, an angiogenic gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase III clinical trial for the potential treatment of patients with myocardial ischemia and refractory angina due to advanced coronary artery disease.

