Genus (LON:GNS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,946.05

Genus plc (LON:GNS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,946.05 and traded as high as $3,300.00. Genus shares last traded at $3,236.00, with a volume of 35,475 shares changing hands.

GNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price objective on shares of Genus in a report on Thursday, November 14th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Genus from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,260 ($42.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Genus from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 3,450 ($45.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Genus in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 3,272 ($43.04) price objective on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genus in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,177.83 ($41.80).

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,141.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,951.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.92.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

