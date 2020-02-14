Genus (LON:GNS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,946.05

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020

Genus plc (LON:GNS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,946.05 and traded as high as $3,300.00. Genus shares last traded at $3,236.00, with a volume of 35,475 shares changing hands.

GNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price objective on shares of Genus in a report on Thursday, November 14th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Genus from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,260 ($42.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Genus from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 3,450 ($45.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Genus in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 3,272 ($43.04) price objective on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genus in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,177.83 ($41.80).

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,141.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,951.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.92.

Genus Company Profile (LON:GNS)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

