GETINGE AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Shares Down 1.9%

GETINGE AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNGBY)’s stock price dropped 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.38 and last traded at $17.38, approximately 4,358 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 1,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.72.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 1.87.

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Surgical Workflows, and Life Science segments. It offers practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables; anesthesia, beating heart surgery, and ceiling devices; washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions; connected solutions; consumables products; drain products; endoscope reprocessing; endoscopic vessel harvesting systems; extracorporeal life support or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation products; inspection and packaging services; intra-aortic balloon counter pulsation therapies; critical care ventilators; modular room systems; operating lights; operating tables and accessories; operating room (OR) furniture; OR integration systems; patient flow management solutions; patient transport solutions; sealing equipment; sterile supply management and traceability solutions; sterilizers; surgical assist systems; surgical perfusion components; loading and distribution trolleys; trays and baskets; and after sales consulting services.

