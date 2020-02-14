Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 879,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,173,000 after acquiring an additional 126,344 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 139,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 666,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,233 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.79.

GILD stock opened at $66.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.96. The firm has a market cap of $84.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $71.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

In other news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,470,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at $10,056,555.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $649,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,624.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,802 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,282 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

