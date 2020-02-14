GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,050 by Analysts at HSBC

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its target price trimmed by HSBC from GBX 2,110 ($27.76) to GBX 2,050 ($26.97) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, January 20th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reduced their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,773 ($23.32) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,852.87 ($24.37).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock traded down GBX 14.60 ($0.19) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,681.40 ($22.12). 7,232,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,120,000. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,485.20 ($19.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,857 ($24.43). The stock has a market capitalization of $84.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,788.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,725.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

In other news, insider Judy Lewent purchased 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,344 ($30.83) per share, for a total transaction of £18,470.72 ($24,297.18). Insiders have bought a total of 810 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,602 in the last quarter.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.