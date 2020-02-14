GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Receives GBX 1,864.08 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,835.62 ($24.15).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC decreased their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 2,110 ($27.76) to GBX 2,050 ($26.97) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,773 ($23.32) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock traded down GBX 14.60 ($0.19) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,681.40 ($22.12). The stock had a trading volume of 7,232,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,120,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,485.20 ($19.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,857 ($24.43). The firm has a market cap of $84.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,788.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,725.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.99%.

In other news, insider Judy Lewent purchased 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,344 ($30.83) per share, with a total value of £18,470.72 ($24,297.18). Insiders have acquired 810 shares of company stock worth $1,885,602 in the last 90 days.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.