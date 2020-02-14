GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) is Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,849 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. GlaxoSmithKline accounts for 3.4% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $7,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Shore Capital downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

NYSE:GSK opened at $43.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.90. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5994 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 62.15%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

