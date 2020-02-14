Glenview Trust Co Has $3.75 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,884 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,495,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,683,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,749,000 after purchasing an additional 915,061 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 222.4% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 739,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,383,000 after purchasing an additional 509,996 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,488.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,232,000 after purchasing an additional 379,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 1,826,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,099,000 after purchasing an additional 282,335 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $53.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,699. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.51. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $47.32 and a 1-year high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

