Glenview Trust Co Has $6.66 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.33.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $567.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,246. The company has a market capitalization of $86.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $526.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $473.58. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $403.54 and a one year high of $576.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $3.63 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.00, for a total value of $2,032,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total value of $331,806.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,081 shares of company stock valued at $33,360,947 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

