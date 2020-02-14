Glenview Trust Co Purchases 8,785 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $11,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 69.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,785.7% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Deere & Company by 555.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.41. 138,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,120. The company has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Deere & Company has a one year low of $132.68 and a one year high of $180.48.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.11%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $1,996,652.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,178 shares in the company, valued at $9,066,848.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.38, for a total transaction of $879,903.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,522,840.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,688 shares of company stock worth $4,700,421 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DE. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.79.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.