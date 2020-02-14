Glenview Trust Co Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. CXI Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.13. 433,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,805,160. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.74. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $144.25 and a 52 week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

