Glenview Trust Co Reduces Stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $18,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth $11,438,995,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Fiserv by 44.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,452,315,000 after buying an additional 7,234,231 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Fiserv by 5.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,949,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,791,697,000 after buying an additional 1,445,676 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $125,830,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Fiserv by 3,894.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 950,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,445,000 after acquiring an additional 926,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $121.39. 215,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,990,682. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $81.62 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.83. The stock has a market cap of $83.77 billion, a PE ratio of 67.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $3,428,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 326,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,267,050.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $2,964,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,233 shares in the company, valued at $52,558,569.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,500 shares of company stock worth $17,736,870. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.78.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.