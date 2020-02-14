Glenview Trust Co Sells 1,530 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,416,000 after buying an additional 19,352 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 122,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,458,000 after purchasing an additional 77,413 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.34. 864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,130. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.79 and its 200 day moving average is $152.53. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.57 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.86.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 7,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $1,248,113.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,837.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $1,356,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,669 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,995. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley cut Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.90.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

