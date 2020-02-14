Glenview Trust Co Sells 2,678 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.5% of Glenview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $26,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 21,911.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 641,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 638,271 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,438.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 611,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $143,801,000 after purchasing an additional 571,420 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 54.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011,907 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $176,143,000 after purchasing an additional 358,730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,880,071,000 after purchasing an additional 342,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 32.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,152,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $200,555,000 after purchasing an additional 284,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $288.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.66. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $273.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Cascend Securities raised their price target on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura raised their price target on NVIDIA from $147.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Argus raised their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.07.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $470,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,020,510.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.