Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.43-7.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.68-7.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.75 billion.Global Payments also updated its FY20 guidance to $7.43 to $7.62 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $202.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,883,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,887. The company has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of 81.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $120.20 and a 1 year high of $206.18.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Payments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $206.00 target price (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $204.18.
In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 560 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.45 per share, with a total value of $99,932.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,822.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total transaction of $107,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,885,683.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Global Payments Company Profile
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.
