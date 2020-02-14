Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.43-7.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.68-7.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.75 billion.Global Payments also updated its FY20 guidance to $7.43 to $7.62 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $202.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,883,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,887. The company has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of 81.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $120.20 and a 1 year high of $206.18.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 15.03%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Payments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $206.00 target price (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $204.18.

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 560 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.45 per share, with a total value of $99,932.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,822.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total transaction of $107,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,885,683.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

