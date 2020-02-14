Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:TFIV) Shares Up 0.2%

Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:TFIV) shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.58 and last traded at $24.56, 1,124 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 5,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.52.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.32.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF stock. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:TFIV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 2.51% of Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

